Derby County striker Jack Marriott was spotted at Peterborough United’s London Road stadium last night for the Posh’s 4-0 loss at the hands of Wycombe, leading to mounting speculation his days at Pride Park could be numbered.

The forward – who Derby signed from Peterborough – has barely featured at Pride Park this season due to a combination of injuries and Phillip Cocu’s team selection.

According to DerbyshireLive, Marriott’s Peterborough appearance has caused speculation among Derby fans over his future at the club.

Marriott joined the Rams from Peterborough in 2018 and has since struggled to establish himself as a regular in the side.

At the Posh, the attacker was one of the hottest properties in the Football League, having bagged 33 goals in 56 games in the 2017-18 campaign.

Since his move to Pride Park, Marriott has only managed 16 goals in 66 games – dipping in and out of the Derby starting XI.

A number of Championship clubs had reportedly expressed an interest in signing the struggling forward – who has not made the Derby match-day squad in the last three games.

Grant McCann’s Hull City were said to have contacted Derby over Marriott, in case their pursuit of the Barnsley winger Mallik Wilks had fallen through.

Peterborough – and League One – may be a step down for the forward, however, who has shown glimpses of his quality in the Championship.

A headline performance in last season’s play-off semi-final second leg against Leeds United – in which Marriott came off the bench to score a brace, dragging the Rams to Wembley – outlines the striker’s potential on the big stage. It is a lack of consistency that lets him down.

The Rams’ recruitment of Wayne Rooney, also means Marriott has even more competition for a place.

However, Peterborough rumours were all-but quashed after Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to twitter to play down the speculation.

MacAnthony tweeted: “No. Jack was here as my guest. Lovely to see him & his lovely Missus. My Jack will go on run imo of goals very soon. He was just here to see old mates.”

Although a move back to the Posh may be off the cards, his lack of game time at Derby may entice a number of Championship clubs to take a punt on the proven finisher.