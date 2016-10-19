Petit explains how he was lured to Chelsea over Man Utd & Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has lifted the lid on his reasons for signing for Chelsea over Arsenal and Manchester United when he left Barcelona in 2001.

Petit left Arsenal in 2000, joining the Catalonians after winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup and two Charity Shields with the Gunners over a three-year spell.

His time in Spain was short-lived however, as he would return to England with Chelsea just one year after moving to the Nou Camp.

Petit, who has previously expressed his regret at ever leaving Arsenal, as well as turning down a move to Manchester United, has now revealed that three clubs fought for his signature when he left Barcelona.

He told SFR Sport how he had asked to leave the Catalan side, before saying: “That’s when Sir Alex Ferguson called me, twice.

“Arsène called me as well,” he added. “Claudio Ranieri actually came to see me, and ate with me at my house. I was charmed by him, what he had to say, and that’s why I wanted to sign for Chelsea.

“Remember, at the time, there was Giggs, Scholes, Roy Keane, Teddy Sheringham, Beckham… They had an incredible team. Stam at centre-back. Schmeichel in goal.”