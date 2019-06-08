Petkovic claims Switzerland have to be perfect against England

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic believes his team will have to be “perfect” to beat England in their Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday.

Petkovic is not expecting the type of gifts the Three Lions presented to Holland on Thursday which led to the Dutch reaching the final and dumping Gareth Southgate’s side into the lesser game.

Switzerland were beaten by hosts Portugal in their own semi-final and slipped to a narrow friendly defeat to England when the teams last met.

Marcus Rashford hit the only goal at Leicester’s King Power Stadium in November but, despite the close result, Petkovic has called on his players to be at their best if they are to upset the odds and finish the inaugural Nations League tournament in third spot.

“We need to be perfect against opponents like Portugal and England to win these kind of matches,” he said.

“It is the players that they (England) have at their disposal. I assume they may also make some changes to their starting line-up tomorrow as they have 23 players that are on an equal level.

“They are quite dangerous in the final third of the pitch, very fast, quite aggressive but they also have moments where they are in trouble and we were able to show that in the friendly match against them last year.”

