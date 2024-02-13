Petr Cech labels Liverpool ace the best in the world, with Man City superstar only third

Chelsea legend Petr Cech ranked a Liverpool star above his Manchester City counterpart when asked who is the best player in the world in their position right now.

Cech, now 41, can stake a genuine claim to being the Premier League’s greatest ever goalkeeper. The towering former stopper was a key cog in Chelsea’s rise under Roman Abramovich and his mark of 202 clean sheets in the Premier League puts him a hefty 33 clear of second-placed David James who made an extra 129 appearances.

Cech appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and during a quickfire Q&A, was asked who is the best goalkeeper in the world right now by Jamie Carragher.

Cech paused to consider his answer before naming Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

The ex-Chelsea man did namecheck Ederson Moraes and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois too, and even hinted Courtois may have got the nod as No 1 if fit.

However, with the Belgian currently sidelined with an ACL injury it was Liverpool’s Alisson who earned Cech’s top spot ahead of his fellow Brazilian Ederson.

“There is a competition between Alisson, Ederson and Courtois,” said Cech.

“This season, Courtois was injured, I’d go with Alisson.”

Chelsea’s most important player; title prediction

The former goalkeeper was also quizzed on who he believes was Chelsea’s most important player during their initial success in the mid-2000s.

Cech certainly didn’t lack for options, with the likes of John Terry, Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba obvious candidates.

“That’s hard, that’s very hard,” admitted Cech. “If you take English club, it would be either Frank or John Terry.”

Finally, Cech was asked if another of his former clubs, Arsenal, will finally end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

“At this moment I think Arsenal [will win it],” added Cech. “This season it will be very close. I actually think Arsenal might do it.”

The Gunners currently sit third in the table, level on points with Man City and two behind Liverpool. City do have a game in hand.

