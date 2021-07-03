Cech leads Chelsea charge for new keeper target after Bundesliga drop

Petr Cech is pushing for Chelsea to sign his Czech compatriot and fellow goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, according to a report.

Cech was surprisingly included in Chelsea’s squad as a non-contract player last season as a precautionary measure, one year after retiring. Now, following the release of Willy Caballero, the club need to find more genuine competition for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As such, Cech is ready to help them in his off-field role as a technical advisor. The former Blues number one recommended the signing of Mendy to the club last year and could now play an active role in finding more depth for the position this year.

The future of Kepa remains unclear. The world’s most expensive goalkeeper is now firmly behind Mendy in the pecking order. Therefore, he could leave the club this summer, which would only add to the importance of finding further cover in goal.

Therefore, according to Deichstube (via Sport Witness), Cech wants Chelsea to sign Pavlenka from Werder Bremen.

Pavlenka has been with Werder Bremen for the past four seasons, only missing one Bundesliga game in that time. If Chelsea were to sign him, he might not have as big a role, but he could still consider a move.

Werder Bremen suffered relegation from the German top flight in 2020-21, putting Pavlenka’s future into question. Despite being willing to stay, there could be a chance for him to move elsewhere. If his club need to raise funds, that would only increase in likelihood.

Upon Cech’s advice, Chelsea could be willing suitors for Pavlenka, who is a member of Czech Republic’s squad for Euro 2020.

At the age of 29, he would bring experience to that department, although they would not be able to guarantee him the continuity he currently enjoys in Germany.

Even so, if Kepa leaves, he could provide decent competition for Mendy. Last season, the Spaniard managed 14 appearances compared to the Senegal international’s 44, giving an indication of the balance of responsibilities the goalkeepers may share.

If Thomas Tuchel develops more faith in Pavlenka than he has in Kepa, then he could have more chances.

As things stand, Pavlenka’s name is merely a suggestion from Cech. However, if Kepa leaves, they could develop an interest in taking the former Slavia Prague man. They respect Cech’s opinion greatly, so may follow his advice.

Kepa could reunite with old boss

Meanwhile, one rumoured exit route for Kepa would be for him to reunite with a former Chelsea coach.

He will be keen to find a solution now he is no longer number one. Regular playing time will be on his mind and a move abroad could give him that.

The destination that has been touted would see him join forces with an ex-Blues boss he once disagreed with…

