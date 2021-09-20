Petrov offers Celtic hope with surprise Postecoglou admission

Former Celtic star Stiliyan Petrov is not too concerned with the club’s poor away form and does not believe the fans will be calling for manager Ange Postecoglou to be sacked just yet.

The Hoops have made a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season. The Glasgow giants – accustomed to being in the top two – sit sixth, with nine points from six games played. They are four points behind city rivals and reigning champions Rangers after losing three league games already.

Home league form has been solid, with three wins from three while scoring 15 unanswered goals. But problems away from Celtic Park continue to dog the side.

It is now seven months since the Bhoys won a league match on their travels. That was a 2-1 triumph over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

They have returned pointless from Hearts, Rangers and Livingston this term. They are worrying times for Postecoglou but Petrov does not feel it is time to panic just yet.

“Everyone is talking about the away form,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s just a transition period they have to go through.

“Ange is finding it very difficult to get his best team out on the pitch, he is finding it very difficult to pick his best players.

“It will take time. It’s a transition I think everyone expected.”

Postecoglou not under pressure – yet

Postecoglou was a surprise choice to success Neil Lennon as permanent Celtic manager. The Northern Irishman left the club in February this year after a second spell at the helm.

John Kennedy took over on a caretaker basis and a number of names were linked to the post. But they opted for the former Australia boss, who was in charge of the Socceroos for four years.

If things continue to go wrong away from home, then there may be a change of attitude. But former Aston Villa midfielder Petrov is adamant the supporters will stick with the Greek-born Aussie at the moment.

“I think fans are quite satisfied with what’s going on on the pitch and it’s just one of those periods they have to go through,” he added.

“The way the manager wants Celtic to play, it’s very difficult. There’s a lot of details need to be covered.

“He always stresses how he loves going forward and loves scoring goals but they have got a lot of new players at the back and they need time to gel.

“There’s a lot of work that needs doing on the pitch, he knows, and he is talking about it. He is quite calm and he knows the process will take time.”

