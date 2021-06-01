The PFA have announced their eight-man shortlist for the annual Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, while five names are in contention to be named Manager of the Year.

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias was recently crowned FWA Player of the Year after a brilliant first season at the club. And the Portuguese star takes his place on the PFA version, which is voted for by fellow professionals. His City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who saw his Champions League final ended in unpleasant fashion, is also included.

Another Portuguese star in Bruno Fernandes is also nominated after a brilliant season for Manchester United. There’s also three England stars present in the form of Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish.

Kane, who wants to leave Tottenham, finished as the Premier League’s top scorer this season. He’s joined by Golden Boot runner-up Mohamed Salah.

The list is completed by West Ham’s Tomas Soucek.

The Young Player award list is headed by Manchester City’s Phil Foden. He’s joined by Dias and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Mount, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice ensure there is strong England representation.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Manager of the Year shortlist

The Manager of the Year shortlist has also been revealed with five contenders vying for the gong.

The list is headed by Pep Guardiola, while Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers are also nominated after exceptional seasons. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completes the list.

There is no place for Thomas Tuchel, who steered Chelsea into the top four (from ninth) and also helped the club win the Champions League.