Key Man City star offered huge new £150,000-a-week contract

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has reportedly been offered a huge new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The England star still has three years left on his current deal, but City are said to be eager to hand him improved terms. Indeed, the Daily Star reports that the club have offered the 21-year-old a £150,000 a week contract, which would see Foden extend his stay until 2027.

Foden enjoyed an incredible 2020-21 campaign, collecting a Premier League winners’ medal, while he also helped the club reach the Champions League final.

The young forward also made three appearances for England at Euro 2020 before suffering a foot injury which prevented him from appearing in the final against Italy.

Foden, who is yet to feature this season as he continues to recover from injury, is set to become the latest big-name star to commit his future to the club.

City have already secured the long-term futures of Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne this summer.

After a blip in the opening game of their title defence against Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s men have since recorded 5-0 thumpings over Norwich and Arsenal.

Their next outing after the international break sees them travel to Leicester, where Foden could make a return to action.

TAA heaps praise on Sterling

Meanwhile, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has raved about former Reds star Raheem Sterling, claiming the Manchester City winger is now world-class.

The Reds defender has been impressed by the evolution of the 26-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger. While the duo never played in the same Liverpool team, they are regulars together on international duty with England.4

And, according to Alexander-Arnold, Sterling is a role model and now a world-class footballer.

He told The Guardian: “The way Raheem’s evolved from a boy to a man has been spectacular.

“He’s a role model for everyone around the country. A role model for me, definitely. Raheem’s turned himself into a world-class player and a world-class person.”

