Man Utd rethink defender plans, as they plot another summer exit

Manchester United have pulled the plug on knee surgery for Phil Jones as they look to offload the defender this summer.

Jones was set to go under the knife on Sunday after suffering another major setback during lockdown.

The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts this season and has not been available since the restart of the Premier League in June.

“Jonah has had a difficult season with niggles. He has had troubles with his knees,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently.

United had originally decided to put Jones in for an operation, but now, according to the Daily Mirror, the club have decided against operating on the knee injury.

That decision has been made because the surgery would have sidelined the former Blackburn man until the New Year. Thus jeopardising the sale of the defender, who is under contract until 2023.

Instead the medical team at Old Trafford “will look towards a programme of rehabilitation instead” so United can try and sell the player this summer.

The paper claims Solskjaer has decided Jones’ future lies elsewhere and “United are trying to find a buyer for the England international”.

Lingard future elsewhere

Jones has been left out of Solskjaer’s Europa League squad to travel to Germany and will remain at Carrington to work on an individually-tailored training programme

The rest of the squad will fly to Cologne on Sunday for the Europa League mini tournament, starting with the quarter-final against FC Copenhagen on Monday.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will listen to offers for Jesse Lingard this summer, according to a report.

The Guardian claim that Solskjaer, although an admirer of Lingard, has decided that the 27-year-old “is deemed surplus to requirements”.

