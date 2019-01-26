Phil Neville explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get Man Utd job

Phil Neville says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances of getting the Manchester United job on a permanent basis are improving by the week.

United’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal at The Emirates made it eight wins from eight for Solskjaer and his interim spell could not have gone any better.

The Molde boss though has only been appointed until the end of the season, although England Women’s boss Neville thinks he could get the job at the end of the season.

Speaking before United’s fourth-round FA Cup clash with Arsenal, the former United defender claimed Solskjaer is “ruthless”.

“He’s got a ruthless side to him,” said Neville on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Even when he was playing, he was a coach. I sat next to him on the bench for a lot of the time, and he would coach, he would talk through the game. He would study games afterwards.

“For someone who could study the game as well as he could, and come on and affect a game like he did, [it] showed his intent to be coach he was older.

“Look, I think he’s got the best seat in the house, I really do.

“People think it’s easy to go out and get Pochettino or Zidane. It’s not. And I think if he keeps winning, he’ll end up with the job.”