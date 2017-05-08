Phil Neville selects the one player good enough for Real Madrid

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is the only Premier League star good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to Phil Neville.

The reigning Champions League holders have been linked with a move for De Gea for the last two summers and they are expected to reignite their interest once again this summer.

While Real have also been linked with the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Aguero, Dele Alli and Philippe Coutinho, former United defender Neville believes the 26-year-old is the only Premier League player who could fit in at Real.

“I was in the Bernabeu, watching Real play Atletico in the Champions League and I saw Real play to a level that I don’t think anyone in the Premier League can get anywhere near,” he told Match of the Day.

“It’s no surprise that we don’t have any teams in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“I looked at the Real Madrid team and I thought, how many players from the Premier League can get in that side?

“I thought maybe one – David De Gea as goalkeeper as I don’t think Keylor Navas is top, top drawer.

“But apart from that, I don’t see any other player.”