Parky gloats striker has ‘attributes’ to conquer Championship

The 26-year-old started his third season at the Macron Stadium by scoring in Sunday’s defeat to Leeds, when the Whites struggled with Madine’s physical prowessMadine had several run-ins in with his old Wanderers boss Neil Lennon during a first campaign in Lancashire that ended in relegation, but current manager Parkinson is ready to trust him with a big role now they are back in the Championship.”Gaz is as fit as he’s ever been; he’s a player who should be able to play at this level because he’s got all the attributes,” Parkinson said.”He’s in a confident frame of mind. He scored a terrific header (on Sunday) and then nearly scored with an audacious volley as well. His all-round game was good and he’ll be pleased with that.”He is maturing on and off the pitch and that’s important.”When he came to the club, with all the problems he’d had, it was probably the wrong club for him to come to, considering all the issues the club then had.

“He needed a bit more stability and help to guide him in the right direction.”