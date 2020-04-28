Sadio Mane has been told why he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

Real chief Zinedine Zidane is still said to be searching for Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at the Bernabeu, especially given big-money signing Eden Hazard’s injury problems since his switch to Spain.

And Reds winger Mane has emerged as a top target for the LaLiga giants after another impressive campaign on Merseyside.

Prior to the campaign being suspended, the Senegal international had scored 16 times in all competitions, while also adding eight assists.

There were strong rumours that Leipzig star Timo Werner was being lined-up to replace Real-bound Mane, although it now looks more likely that the Germany forward could head to Italy instead.

But Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend, Phil Thompson, has rubbished talk of Mane leaving and insists the player is happy at Anfield.

“We had the same thing with Mohamed Salah last summer, fending off Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. I think it was the same the summer before after he had his first season,” said Thompson.

“These things always happen.

“Sadio Mane will [attract interest] as well because of the way he played – he was our best forward last year without a doubt and he does bring something great.

“If you’re asking me who is the one that is happier at our football club, I would say Sadio Mane and I would think he’s more than happy to be there.”

Thompson also feels the Reds should still try and land Werner, even if their dithering over a deal appears to have let Inter Milan in.

He added: “I think he’ll give a realistic challenge to the front three.

“Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino – they look as though they’re set.

“We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he’s more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes – but that’s not really good enough.

“We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say ‘Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?’. I think he would and I think he does.

“You look at Manchester City, they’ve got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho and are ready to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, and major Reds target, Kai Havertz instead. Read more…