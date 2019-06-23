Coutinho considers three offers as Liverpool are ruled out of equation

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in re-signing Phillipe Coutinho this summer, with the Brazilian set to pick from three suitors.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult season in Catalonia and he admitted as much earlier this month with several interested parties in the attacking midfielder.

And reports in France on Friday claimed a surprise return to Anfield was on the cards with “Barcelona leaders not opposed to his transfer” and willing to let Coutinho leave Barcelona just 18 months after signing for £142million from the Reds.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim sources close to the Brazilian have told them that any reports saying he’s returning to Liverpool are untrue.

They also claim the Brazilian has three offers on the table this summer in the form of Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG.

And of the three, a switch to PSG looks most likely with Chelsea needing to beat a transfer ban to make any signings possible and United apparently not in the player’s thinking out of loyalty to Liverpool.

Reports on Sunday claimed Barcelona had offered Coutinho, plus an additional €75m, to PSG in their efforts to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

Wherever he ends up, it seems Coutinho’s time at Barcelona will come to an end this summer.

Coutinho recently told Marca his form had been disappointing.

“I didn’t have a great season. It was below what I expect from myself and what the supporters expect from me,” Coutinho said.

“But you can only gain confidence through working hard, which is what I have done and what I will continue to do.”

Cadena SER reported two weeks ago that Coutinho had told the LaLiga champions he wanted to leave a the Camp Nou.

With just five goals and two assists from 34 appearances in a title-winning side, the midfielder wanted out with Spanish publication Sport claiming that PSG were the only club that could afford his £98million fee and the players £10.6million-a-year wages.

