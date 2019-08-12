Bayern Munich are in talks over a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, with an option to make the signing permanent next summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international has flattered to deceive since his £142million switch from Liverpool to the Nou Camp in January 2018.

The Catalan giants wanted to offload the 27-year-old, who was originally signed to replace Andreas Iniesta, this summer either by loan or permanent transfer.

And while their reported €35m loan valuation of Coutinho put off Tottenham on transfer deadline day, it seems they may have finally found a surprise taker in Bayern Munich.

According to RAC1, the Bundesliga giants have leapt to the front of the queue to sign Coutinho, with the player expected to sign on an initial one-year loan. Bayern are also likely to take on the player’s £240,000 a week salary demands.

Discussing his future just last month, Coutinho said: “I have a contract with Barcelona, ​​it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here (with Brazil) and about the future (with Barca) we do not know what will happen.

“Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth.

“It’s clear that the arrival of big names is always good for a squad that wants to win.”

Both PSG and Inter Milan had also been mentioned as suitors for Coutinho this summer, but it seems neither side are willing to either make the move or finance such a deal – handing Bayern a seemingly free run at landing the Brazilian playmaker.

Liverpool had also been mentioned as candidates to re-sign Coutinho, but it seemed Jurgen Klopp had other ideas.