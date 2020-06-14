Philippe Coutinho has made a personal plea to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to bring him back to Anfield this summer.

The Brazilian is looking to end his miserable stay at Barcelona, and TEAMtalk have been told by an Anfield insider that Jurgen Klopp has recently spoken to the player.

And the Reds chief was made aware of Coutinho’s eagerness to return to the club he left in a record-breaking £142m deal in January 2018.

Liverpool used the money from Coutinho’s sale to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, with those additions turning Klopp’s team from pretenders into contenders. It allowed them to lift the Champions League last June, while they are also set to be crowned as Premier League champions this month.

Liverpool confirmed they are lacking some financial firepower, as they try to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, by pulling out of a potential deal to sign Timo Werner. The Germany forward now appears bound for rivals Chelsea.

Whether the funds could be found to finance a deal for Coutinho remains to be seen. But a loan move remains a possibility, with the chance to make it permanent further down the line.

The Reds are still owed portions of the transfer fee they agreed with Barcelona for Coutinho, so some of that cash could be waived if a deal could be struck.

Yet while Coutinho is eager to do all he can to engineer a move back to Liverpool, the finances involved in the deal may block his path.

He may instead have to consider alternative loan offers from the London trio of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, one of the main competitors for the signature of Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly have pulled out of the race to sign the Napoli centre-back, according to reports.

Koulibaly is regularly mentioned as a potential target for Premier League sides, after years of impressing at Napoli. Manchester United are often the subject of the links, despite strengthening their defence with Harry Maguire last summer.

Recent reports have indicated that Liverpool could even be interested, with the prospect of a formidable partnership between Virgil Van Dijk and Koulibaly tipped to make the Reds even stronger.

If either of the rivals are still interested in Koulibaly, they should be alert to the latest update from Le Parisien. The French outlet claims that Paris Saint-Germain have dropped out of the race for Koulibaly. Read more…