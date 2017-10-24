Philippe Coutinho knows what Liverpool require defensively

Philippe Coutinho has urged Liverpool to show more defensive resolve against the top teams and cut out the silly mistakes as a collective.

The Brazilian player was left frustrated as poor defending by the Reds contributed significantly to Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley – and Coutinho knows what needs to be done.

“The first goal started in a wide position where everyone is involved in defending, not just the players right at the back, he told ESPN Brazil.

“We have to improve this as quickly as possible in order to win games and fight more. With difficult games like this one, we know it’s these things that decide them. So we need to concentrate more to deal with balls like this.

“The first goal was scored after four minutes and the second one after 12 or 13. It’s difficult to play away from home against a strong team when you start like that.

“We have to work hard. Those passages of play, those set pieces from wide positions. We have to concentrate more to deal with them.”

Coutinho also admitted Liverpool’s players ignored the advice handed to them by Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game, while our Monday Verdict dissected three major decisions the Reds boss must take to salvage his position at Anfield.