Champions League boost urges star to commit to Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has vowed to stay at Liverpool next season after the club took a giant step towards Champions League qualification.

The Brazilian playmaker has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with some reports in Spain actually claiming he’d verbally agreed to move to the Nou Camp.

But after the Reds beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Sunday to secure their place in the Champions League qualifiers, Coutinho has made a huge statement of intent over his future.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be seeded for the draw, ensuring a more favourable two-legged tie, and now look a strong bet to qualify for the competition proper.

And Speaking to ESPN Brasil after the game, Coutinho was keen to stress his commitment to Merseyside.

“I have a long contract with Liverpool,” he said. “Speculation is for journalists only.

“We started the season very well, I started well. But then in the middle the performance regressed,” he added.

“Then we bounced back, I finished the season at a high level.

“The whole team is playing well, today was a very important victory, next season it’s the Champions League.”

Coutinho’s goal on Sunday ensured he finished the season as the club’s top scorer ahead of Sadio Mane with 14 goals. Having also laid on nine assists – only Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum (11) had a hand in more) – the Reds can seemingly look ahead to seeing their Brazilian superstar grace the highest stage of them all next season.