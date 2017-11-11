Philippe Coutinho makes plea to Liverpool over PSG interest

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told Liverpool he has no intentions to join PSG, amid claims the Ligue 1 giants are preparing a move for his signature.

The Brazilian playmaker stayed at Anfield this summer with the Reds turning down three big-money bids – the latter of which was for a mammoth £114m – from Barcelona.

However, his future remains under the spotlight amid lots of interest in the Liverpool favourite.

And with both PSG and Juventus reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for Coutinho’s signature, Spanish daily Sport claims the Brazilian has told Liverpool chiefs to reject any approaches that come their way from the Ligue 1 giants.

The paper claims PSG are hopeful of persuading the Brazilian, who only signed a new contract at Anfield last year, to choose a move to the French capital rather than the Nou Camp.

But the Spanish newspaper claim Coutinho has asked Liverpool not to sell him to PSG. ‘(He) has asked his representatives to ignore any offer that comes to them. One of them is from PSG,’ they report.

But that’s not to say Coutinho favours staying at Anfield, with the Spanish paper going on to claim: ‘The Brazilian does not want noise, nor third parties, getting in the way of negotiations between Liverpool and Barca.’

Furthermore, Sport claims Coutinho’s relationship with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains untarnished, despite his ongoing wish to leave. Klopp may still be hoping to keep Coutinho at Anfield for the long term, but the paper still believes Coutinho will make the move to the Nou Camp – be it in January, or next summer.