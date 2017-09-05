Philippe Coutinho to try new tactic to force Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho could refuse to play for Liverpool in the Champions League in a bid to force through a January move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Sport claims the Brazilian is so disgruntled at failing to secure a move to the La Liga giants this summer, that he will try any tactics necessary to get the transfer when the window next opens in January.

Liverpool on Monday named Coutinho in their squad for the Champions League. Any appearance in the group stages for the Reds would render him cup-tied for the rest of the tournament.

But it’s claimed Coutinho could refuse to play in Europe’s premier competition for the Reds, thus reopening the possibility of Barcelona launching a fresh bid to sign him.

Barcelona saw three bids for the playmaker – the latest reported to be £114.2million – rejected by the Reds, who steadfastly refused to sell their star asset.

But Liverpool’s refusal to let him move to Catalonia has left the player ‘down in the dumps’ and considering his options at Anfield.

The Reds have been drawn in a group with Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor – having secured their place in the top four on the final day of last season.

The news could represent a fresh headache for Jurgen Klopp, who would have been hoping the player’s upset will have eased during the international break and a return to his homeland in Brazil.

We discussed Coutinho’s situation in the Monday Verdict, labelling the Reds’ refusal to sell both ‘foolish and brave’.