Philippe Coutinho touted for surprise Tottenham move by Brazil expert

Tottenham would be the ideal destination for Philippe Coutinho to reignite his career, according to Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery.

Coutinho hasn’t quite been the same player since moving to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, only registering five goals and two assists in La Liga last season. The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away after not proving a popular figure among the Barca faithful.

The two main destinations mentioned for Coutinho are French giants PSG and a return to the Premier League with Chelsea – and according to The Daily Star, the Brazilian would prefer the latter.

However, Vickery has another suggestion and believes Coutinho would be best suited for Tottenham, where the Brazil playmaker could work again with Mauricio Pochettino.

The idea of working again with Pochettino, who he spent four months with in 2012 on loan at Espanyol, is mooted.

“It hasn’t worked and I’m not sure how it can work,” he told Sky Sports News. “I’m also convinced that he couldn’t say no. How can you say no when Barcelona come knocking? As a Brazilian, you could never say no, but there are clearly two problems.

“One is that they signed him as an [Andres] Iniesta replacement, and he’s not. Nobody’s an Iniesta replacement, but certainly not Coutinho. He’s not a genuine midfielder; he does his best work in the final 30 metres of the field. He was signed for a role that he’s not fit for.

“Also with [Luis] Suarez losing a little bit of pace, that’s why [Ousmane] Dembele is ahead in the pecking order. You can’t see him fitting into the midfield three and you can’t see him fitting into the front three – and his relationship with the supporters seems to have broken down.

“The problem is Barcelona spent so much money on him; how much of a loss are they prepared to take to offload him?

“The most logical place for him to come, surely, would be the Premier League. He did very well at Liverpool, and remember that relationship he had with [Mauricio] Pochettino at Espanyol. Is there a little light flashing there?”

