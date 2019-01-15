Philippe Coutinho’s career at Barcelona at a crossroads, claims expert

South American football expert Tim Vickery says Philippe Coutinho is “at a crossroads” at Barcelona following his move from Liverpool.

The Brazilian is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January, but he has not developed as the Catalans had imagined.

He has made only 10 LaLiga starts this term, scoring four goals and he has become a rotational option for Ernesto Valderde and Vickery says things are not looking good for the Brazilian.

After Coutinho only played seven minutes in Barcelona‘s narrow 2-1 win over Getafe earlier this month suggestions were that Manchester United were reportedly ‘in talks’ over a potential move which would cost in excess of £100million.

Marca have also claimed Coutinho has “hit rock bottom” at Barcelona and is looking to return to the Premier League at the first available opportunity.

And now Vickery has also suggested the player “looks sad” with Barca abandoning playing the 26-year-old in a midfield role and as a replacement Andres Iniesta.

“A year ago it looked like a disaster for Liverpool and great news for Barcelona,” Vickery told talkSPORTs Trans Euro Express.

“It hasn’t worked out that way at all. Philippe Coutinho now as a player and maybe as a person is kind of at a crossroads.

“I didn’t really understand the idea behind Barcelona buying him as an Iniesta replacement, because I don’t see him as a genuine midfielder.

“Now Barcelona seem to have abandoned the idea of playing him in midfield.

“He looks sad. You’ve got to remember that Liverpool bought him (from the) bargain basement for a reason – he really hadn’t done in European football before he went to Liverpool, and he hadn’t really done it for Brazil.”