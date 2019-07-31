Phone call from former star assists Man Utd in pursuit of €100m man

Patrice Evra has made a phone call to Juventus star Paulo Dybala to try and sell him a move Manchester United, according to reports in Italy.

The Juventus striker is reportedly involved in talks over a switch to Old Trafford in what could effectively turn into a swap deal, with Belgium international Romelu Lukaku heading in the opposite direction.

BBC Sport claims that Lukaku is ‘happy to join Juventus’ and that a potential swap deal ‘hinges on Dybala’s agreement’.

And now Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport say that former United left-back Evra has called Dybala to try and convince him that a m0ve to Old Trafford would be right for the 25-year-old.

Following Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s hometown club Kristiansund, the Norwegian manager refused to name names when asked about Dybala.

Solskjaer told manutd.com: “I’m not here to talk about rumours about other teams’ players. We’re working on one or two cases. It’s 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

