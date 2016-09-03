Physical problems hampered my Liverpool career – Balotelli

Mario Balotelli says that “physical problems” over the past two seasons were the cause of his failure at Liverpool.

Balotelli left Anfield to join Nice on transfer deadline day after finding it impossible to get into the Reds’ team under Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan, insists he rejected a number of clubs to seal his free transfer to the Ligue 1 side – despite reports that Liverpool were struggling to sell him.

Having only scored four goals in his spell at Liverpool, French media are describing his move to Nice as a risk for the club but the Italy international disagrees.

“I think that my career is different from what has been written,” said Balotelli.

“For me there is no risk, it’s just that I have been hampered by physical problems over the past two years.

“My priority is to play, that’s why I chose the Nice project. To be happy, I need to play.

“The decision was only a sporting one. It was best for me. Other teams wanted me but Nice is a good project.

“The coach believes in me and that’s why I’m here.”

Antonio Conte left Mario Balotelli out of his Italy squads during his time at the helm of the national team but Balotelli hopes that Giampiero Ventura will select him again in the future.

“Everyone knows I care a lot about the national team but lately I did not deserve to be selected,” Balotelli said.

“Now I will focus on Nice. It has been two years since I was selected. During the Euros that hurt a lot, I do not know what would have happened had I been there but (Antonio) Conte made his choice.”