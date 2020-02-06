Piatek’s wife denies surprise claims over aborted Tottenham move

Krzysztof Piatek’s wife has moved to pour cold water on reports that she put a block on her husband signing for Tottenham in January as she did not want to move to London.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham were linked with a move for the departing AC Milan striker in the winter window, as both Premier League sides looked to cover for injuries to key England stars Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

However, it was Tottenham who appeared to make the concerted push to sign the Poland hitman, amid claims the north London side tried to land him on loan with a view to a permanent summer swoop.

As it went, it was Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin who were the only side willing to meet Milan’s €30m asking price; the former Genoa hitman moving on a five-and-a-half-year deal to summer 2025.

SportBild, however, sensationally claimed that one of the reasons Piatek turned down a move to Tottenham was his wife wanting to be closer to their Poland home, with a transfer to Berlin providing them with that option.

However, Piatek‘s wife, Paulina Procyk has hit back at the suggestions that she vetoed a potential move to Tottenham.

Writing on her Instagram page, and quoted by SportMediaSet [via Sport Witness], she said: “My husband takes my opinion into consideration but I never chose a team for him over any other.

“Any club where he can grow as a player will always meet my liking. The last decision is always up to him and his agent.”

The 24-year-old Piatek, nicknamed ‘Il Pistolero’ (the Gunslinger) due to his celebration when he scores, has made a decent start to life in the Bundesliga, scoring once in his two appearances so far for the club.

