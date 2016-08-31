Piazon becomes latest player to leave Chelsea on loan

Championship outfit Fulham have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon on loan from Chelsea until January.

The Cottagers announced the 22-year-old’s arrival from their west London neighbours on Wednesday evening.

“Fulham Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Lucas Piazon on loan from Chelsea until January 2017,” a story on Fulham’s official website read.

Piazon joined Chelsea in 2011 and has had loan spells at Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt and Reading. He made 27 appearances and scored five goals, including one at Craven Cottage, for the Royals last season.