Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has confirmed that he is closing in on a transfer to Tottenham, revealing that he rejected other offers.

Spurs had made the Italian a key target amid uncertainty looming over their options between the sticks. Hugo Lloris has proved a fantastic servant, but the 34-year-old has age and his contract – which runs out next summer – against him. As such, Spurs will initially take Gollini on loan.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, they will have the option to extend the temporary spell into two seasons until 2023.

Tottenham could also activate a purchase clause worth €15million (£13million).

Speaking to reporters via Goal, Gollini confirmed that he is on his way to north London. He will join up with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has eyes on a centre-back signing next.

He also revealed that he turned down offers that would have seen him remain in Serie A.

“I am really happy. It’s been difficult to leave a place that was like my family, a second home,” the 26-year-old said.

“Thank you to Bergamo and all the supporters. I felt really loved. What we achieved is going to be in the history of the club.

“It’s a new experience. I am happy and grateful to Tottenham for this opportunity, I am looking forward to starting.

“I could’ve still played in Italy but Tottenham is the best option for me. It’s difficult for me to play for another team in Italy after Atalanta.”

Gollini’s role in Atalanta rise

Gollini moved to Atalanta from Aston Villa in 2018 and has played his part in the club’s recent success.

They have finished third in Serie A in each of the past three seasons, consequently becoming a Champions League regular.

However, they have not just made up the numbers. They reached the quarter-finals in 2019/20 before losing in the last 16 to Real Madrid last term.

Gollini has kept 38 clean sheets in 112 matches.