Pique reveals shock plot Barcelona players hatched to bring Neymar back

Gerard Pique has revealed the lengths that Barcelona players were willing to go to last summer to help their club bring Neymar back.

Neymar made it clear that he wanted to quit PSG last summer and return to the Nou Camp, but the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.

Pique says the Barca players did their bit to try and help the transfer go through and explained what they were willing to sacrifice.

“We didn’t stump up money,” he said.

“What we said to the president was whether we could change our contracts because we knew there was a Financial Fair Play issue… so we said to the president, rather than earn something in year one, we could earn it in year two or three or four.

“At the end of the day we want to go along with what the club is doing and if we can help the club, in this case avoiding a financial fair problem, we’ve got no problem in doing that.

“Rather than reducing our salary it was about finding a formula so that if the club wanted to sign Neymar they could. At the time they thought it was a good idea, but then other problems cropped up.”

The Brazilian missed the start of the new season with PSG due to all the transfer talk, but returned to score four goals in five games for the Ligue 1 champions before being ruled out through injury once again.