Pique warns United, City they’re wasting time chasing Barca star

Manchester City and Manchester United have both been warned not to bother trying to sign “happy” Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The France defender, currently sidelined with an injury, joined Barca in the summer of 2016 from Lyon and has gone on to establish himself as one of Europe’s best central defenders.

But having signed him for just £16million, Barcelona only placed a £53million exit clause in his contract – and that figure looks relatively low in the modern market.

That has led to interest from both City and United, who are both weighing up moves for Umtiti.

Manager Ernesto Valverde dismissed the speculation earlier this month, and now Gerard Pique has told the Premier League duo not to bother trying to sign him.

“I’m not worried about what clubs might or might not do,” he said.

“Umtiti is a great player and we expect him to stay at Barca for many more years and for him to enjoy his football with us.

“To an extent, the buyout clause is made high so that you can’t buy the player. As time goes by, that fee doesn’t seem so high at all, but the player still has to want to leave.

“We’re very happy with Umtiti and I’m sure he’s very happy with us. He’s going to stay here for a very long time.”

