Pires draws comparisons between Ozil and Arsenal legend

Robert Pires thinks Mesut Ozil can be as good for Arsenal as legendary Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp.

Germany star Ozil has been in superb form for the Gunners so far this season, scoring seven times in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Ozil’s performances, coupled with Alexis Sanchez’s hot scoring form, has seen the Gunners begin the season in decent form.

Arsene Wenger’s side, who play Manchester United on Saturday, sit in fourth position in the Premier League and only two points off leaders Liverpool.

And Pires reckons if Ozil can keep up his current performances then there is no reason why he can’t have the same impact as Bergkamp at Arsenal.

“Something has clicked,” Pires told Arsenal’s official website.

“What’s happened in the head is like a click because he’s scored a lot of goals.

“This is a difference between the last season with Mesut Ozil and now because he’s thinking just for himself and sometimes when you are in front of the target it is very important to score a goal.

“Mesut Ozil has very good qualities, he can normally score a minimum of 12 goals during the Premier League so in my time the maestro was Dennis Bergkamp, and now it is Mesut Ozil.

“I love them both because they play very good football but they play for the team. Not for himself, they play for the team. This point is very important for the future and of course for Arsenal.”