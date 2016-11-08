Pires reveals desire for sporting director role at Arsenal

Former Arsenal hero Robert Pires has revealed he wants to become the club’s sporting director.

Pires spent six years with the Gunners and was a key member of the ‘Invincibles’ side of 2003/04.

The 43-year-old regularly trains with the current squad, despite retiring after finishing his career with spells at Villarreal, Aston Villa and FC Goa, but wants an official role with the north Londoners.

When asked whether he would like the sporting director job, he replied: “Yes, that is my objective.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I need to talk about it with the owners and Arsene Wenger. I’d love this job, I love to talk with the players.

“If I’m given this job one day, I can stay in contact with football, especially with Arsenal. I have a good relationship with the manager, that’s important. I can work with the players, I can give advice to the young players, so we can find a good relationship between me and the players.

“I’m lucky because I’m still training with the first team sometimes. I maintain a good relation with the players and manager Arsene Wenger.

“For the moment, management is not in my plans. Thierry [Henry], Patrick [Vieira] and Freddie Ljungberg have a very good future as managers. But it’s not for me, at least at the moment because I don’t have a (coaching) license.

“Maybe, one day. But at the moment I’m an ambassador for the club. This is a good job. There isn’t too much pressure. I’m enjoying my new life.”