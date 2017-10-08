Pirlo announces retirement; discusses potential Chelsea role

Italy legend has Andre Pirlo has announced his retirement and spoken about the possibility of linking up with Antonio Conte again.

The 38-year-old, who has been playing in the MLS since 2015, will hang up his boots at the end of New York City’s season and has explained why it is time to call it a day.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “You realize that the time has come. Every day you have physical problems, you can not train as you want because you always have some problem.

“At my age, that’s enough. It’s not that you can go on forever until the age of 50. I’m going to do something else at 38.

“It’s just right to give young players room. Give a hand to teammates and to the coach. ”

As for the next chapter in Pirlo’s life, he also spoke about working under Conte again, having played under the Chelsea chief at Juventus and for the Italian national team.

He added: “I do not know yet, I’ll be back in Italy already in December, Conte’s deputy, they say things, I have ideas, but give me time to decide.”