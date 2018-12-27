Pirlo talks up Ramsey swoop as major new suitor enters frame

Juventus icon Andrea Pirlo believes his former club are leading the charge to sign Aaron Ramsey – despite reports on the continent suggesting PSG may now actually be favourites.

Ramsey is set to end his 10-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Wales midfielder failing to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Turin-based source Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on a free swoop for Ramsey in the summer, with PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, who is in similar circumstances with his own contract, also on their radar.

And iconic former Italy star Pirlo reckons Ramsey would be a brilliant signing for Juve – much like Emre Can was for the club when he too arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer.

“Ramsey is a great purchase,” Pirlo said on Sky Sport Italia.

“Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well.”

As well as Juventus, the likes of AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all also been credited with an interest in former Cardiff City man Ramsey.

However, the latest reports in Europe suggest there is a new suitor in for Ramsey, with PSG ready to try and steal a march on their rivals by signing the Wales star in January.

Le10 Sport and Telefoot both believe Ramsey is destined to move to the Parc des Princes in the coming weeks as a potential replacement for Rabiot.

Whoever he ends up at, Unai Emery insists there is no going back on the decision to allow Ramsey to leave.

“Two months ago we spoke together about his present and future. I think it was a very good conversation,” he said.

“I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances.

“His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like [in the north London derby], it’s the best for him and the best for us.”

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as a potential Ramsey replacement.

