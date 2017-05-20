Predictions: Arsenal to pinch 4th from Liverpool; Spurs stroll

Bringing the curtain down on our Premier League Predictions for this season is Arsenal fan Camilla Destiny & Big Narstie.

Sunset (Don’t Let Me Down) is the new pop banger from Camilla, an award-winning songwriter and performer from Battersea. The release includes features from chart topping artist Big Narstie.

Camilla took time out of her heavy schedule to go up against TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs in the final round of Premier League matches.

Last week our Marshy took on rap and grime star Devlin – you can see who came out on top here.

Listen to Camilla & Big Nastie on our official TEAMtalk Playlist.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal v Everton

Camilla: 2-1

Matt: 2-0

Burnley v West Ham

Camilla: 0-2

Matt: 1-0

Chelsea v Sunderland

Camilla: 3-1

Matt: 2-0

Hull City v Tottenham

Camilla: 0-3

Matt: 0-2

Leciester v Bournemouth

Camilla: 1-1

Matt 2-0

Liverpool v Middlesbrough

Camilla: 2-1

Matt: 1-1

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Camilla: 3-1

Matt: 0-0

Southampton v Stoke

Camilla: 1-3

Matt: 0-1

Swansea v West Brom

Camilla: 2-1

Matt: 1-1

Watford v Man City

Camilla: 1-2

Matt: 0-3

Q&A by Camilla:

1) How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My family have always supported Arsenal and I remember they were big Ian Wright fans when I was little.

2) Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Thierry Henry always! And Alexis Sanchez.

3) What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

I think the current team needs some additions. Striker, winger and defensive midfielder.

4) Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Soft spot would be LIVERPOOL. Hate them but love them at the same time lol. So much passion from the supporters.

5) What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Sunset (Don’t let me down) with big narstie is out now and I’m looking forward to shows and festivals over the summer.