PL predictions: Chelsea to beat Liverpool, United bounce back

The Amazons drummer Joe Emmett predicts a Chelsea victory against Liverpool while telling us of his hopes for his beloved Reading under Jaap Stam.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before last weekend, Haydn Ashley from Sundara Karma predicted only two correct results, while TEAMtalk’s Ian Watson forecasted five results, but neither guessed any of the scorelines, despite several near-misses.

Going into matchday five, Joe from The Amazons is taking on TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs.

Listen to The Amazons new single ‘In My Mind’ here and check out details of their upcoming UK headline tour.

Premier League matchday five:

Chelsea v Liverpool

Joe 3-1

TT 2-2



Hull v Arsenal

Joe 0-1

TT 1-3

Leicester v Burnley

Joe 1-1

TT 2-0

Man City v Bournemouth

Joe 4-0

TT 3-0

West Brom v West Ham

Joe 2-2

TT 0-0

Everton v Middlesbrough

Joe 1-2

TT 1-0

Watford v Man Utd

Joe 0-3

TT 1-1

Crystal Palace v Stoke

Joe 0-0

TT 2-1

Southampton v Swansea

Joe 1-0

TT 1-1

Tottenham v Sunderland

Joe 2-0

TT 3-1

Five from The Amazons drummer, Joe Emmett

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I’ve been a Reading fan for as long as I can remember. Funnily enough when Reading played at Elm Park my Uncle used to sponsor them as the MD of Reading Saab so my first game was against Ipswich at home when I was about seven years old. One memory I have is Reading vs Swindon at the Madjeski and running to the car after the game with my Dad as the Swindon fans were let out early and were on the rampage, I guess that’s not a favorite memory. Having my season ticket the year Brian McDermott took us to Premier League glory is my favorite memory as I followed them that whole season and still sadly have a piece of Madjeski grass in a small plastic bag somewhere.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Kevin Doyle in the famous 106 year; Graeme Murty as he was just a fantastic servant to the club – never shirked a tackle – and a personal favorite was Ibrahima Sonko, aka 50 pence head, a great header of the ball and no-nonsense but didn’t know which way the ball was going to end up!

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

I was honestly pessimistic about Stam’s appointment BUT having seen some of the players he’s bought in it seems he’s trying to build around the spine of the team and that is encouraging. For a few seasons we’ve relied on academy players being thrown in the deep end, sometimes that works sometimes it doesn’t but I’m confident he can get a young squad playing with conviction and heart cos I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a dressing room debrief having lost a game with him!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I can remember loving Liverpool as a kid aswell as Reading. It wasn’t cool to support Division One Reading when I was playing football so I chose Liverpool mainly because of my love for John Arne Riise and his incredible left peg.

2001/02 – Liverpool vs Man United: Liverpool are 1-0 up and he drills a free kick in the top corner. My favorite of his goals.

What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

We’ve just finished recording our debut album which has been great. Festival season has been really busy and we’ve played some great festivals including Truck festival, Isle of White, Y Not and Kendal Calling just to name a few. We are back out on the road in October for our headline tour to support our new single ” In My Mind ” where we will be playing:

5th Sheffield – Rocking Chair

6th Tyne-mouth – Surf Cafe

7th Glasgow – The Attic

11th Leeds – Oporto

12th Bristol – Crofter Rights

13th London – Hackney Oslo

14th Reading – Readi-pop

We worked out that since January this year we’ve traveled half way round the world in miles, hopefully we can finish off the other half by the end of the year!