Premier League predictions: Cortes call City clash in Spurs’ favour
Sam from Cortes is the latest musician to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with the forecast of a Man City defeat.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Before last weekend, Taka and Grant from Feeder predicted only three correct results, as did TEAMtalk, but Rob Conlon at least guessed that Man City would beat Swansea 3-1.
Tottenham fan Sam from Cortes is this week’s challenger. Ian Watson is representing TEAMtalk.
Premier League matchday seven:
Everton v Palace
Sam 1-0
TT 2-1
Swansea v Liverpool
Sam 0-3
TT 1-4
Hull v Chelsea
Sam 0-2
TT 1-3
West Ham v Boro
Sam 0-0
TT 2-1
Sunderland v West Brom
Sam 1-1
TT 0-0
Watford v Bournemouth
Sam 3-2
TT 1-1
Man Utd v Stoke
Sam 2-0
TT 3-0
Leicester v Southampton
Sam 2-1
TT 2-2
Tottenham v Man City
Sam 2-1
TT 1-2
Burnley v Arsenal
Sam 0-2
TT 0-3