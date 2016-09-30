Premier League predictions: Cortes call City clash in Spurs’ favour

Sam from Cortes is the latest musician to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with the forecast of a Man City defeat.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before last weekend, Taka and Grant from Feeder predicted only three correct results, as did TEAMtalk, but Rob Conlon at least guessed that Man City would beat Swansea 3-1.

Tottenham fan Sam from Cortes is this week’s challenger. Ian Watson is representing TEAMtalk.

Premier League matchday seven:

Everton v Palace

Sam 1-0

TT 2-1

Swansea v Liverpool

Sam 0-3

TT 1-4

Hull v Chelsea

Sam 0-2

TT 1-3

West Ham v Boro

Sam 0-0

TT 2-1

Sunderland v West Brom

Sam 1-1

TT 0-0

Watford v Bournemouth

Sam 3-2

TT 1-1

Man Utd v Stoke

Sam 2-0

TT 3-0

Leicester v Southampton

Sam 2-1

TT 2-2

Tottenham v Man City

Sam 2-1

TT 1-2

Burnley v Arsenal

Sam 0-2

TT 0-3