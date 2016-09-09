PL predictions: Derby glory for Man Utd, Arsenal to edge Saints

Haydn from Sundara Karma predicts an edgy 1-0 win for his beloved Arsenal and derby glory for Manchester United.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before matchday three a fortnight ago, Joe Seaward from Glass Animals predicted only three correct results, while TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott forecasted one correct score as well as six results.

Coming out of the international break, Sundara Karma drummer Haydn Ashley is taking on TEAMtalk’s Ian Watson.

With two sold out headline tours and acclaimed performances at Glastonbury, Dot to Dot and Secret Garden Party under their belts, Reading-based indie four-piece Sundara Karma continued their stellar year with the release of new single ‘She Said’ and the announcement of their eagerly anticipated debut album ‘Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect’ due for release on January 6. Listen to ‘She Said’ here.

Premier League matchday four:

Man Utd v Man City

Haydn 3-2

TT 1-1

Arsenal v Southampton

Haydn 1-0

TT 3-1

Bournemouth v West Brom

Haydn 0-2

TT 2-0

Burnley v Hull

Haydn 3-1

TT 2-1

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Haydn 0-0

TT 2-1

Stoke v Tottenham

Haydn 0-3

TT 0-2

West Ham v Watford

Haydn 2-1

TT 3-0

Liverpool v Leicester

Haydn 1-1

TT 3-1

Swansea v Chelsea

Haydn 1-4

TT 0-3

Sunderland v Everton

Haydn 2-2

TT 1-2

Five from Haydn of Sundara Karma

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I’ve been an Arsenal fan for as long as I can remember, it’s the family club so I never really had a choice anyway. Not that it’s a bad thing – I’ve always loved the club. I can remember the first game I went to. It was at Highbury and we smashed Rosenborg 5-1 or something. I don’t think i’ve been to a game like that since.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

For me its got to be Thierry Henry any day of the week, he was the man! Everyone of my mates at school would be talking about him and that, I mean he’s the record goalscorer! We’ve even got a signed number 14 shirt of his framed in the hall. Bit sad but pretty cool as well.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

I like the current team, I have faith in them, there’s definitely the quality in there to perhaps do better in Premier League than we have done for the past however many years. We might not have had the best start to the season losing to Liverpool and drawing with Leicester. But… we’ve made a couple great signings over the summer that look really strong, Xhaka is going to be great and some have even said Perez is gunna be the new Vardy!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I’ve definitely got a real soft spot for Reading FC because thats where I’m from, I mean some people probably think it’s weird that they aren’t my first team. But that’s how it is. I went to a game years ago at the Madejski against Sheffield Wednesday, I cant remember the scoreline however. Ive got mates who have season tickets at Reading and I wouldn’t mind getting one if I ever have the time or money. So I think I’ll always have a soft spot for Reading.

What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Well we’ve just had a pretty mental festival season over the summer. But we’ve had a little time to chill after that. We’ve got our UK headline tour later this month which is going to be sweet. Lots of gin and tonics shall be drunk.

