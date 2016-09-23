PL predictions: Feeder forecast joy for Spurs and Liverpool
Feeder are the next band to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with Taka and Grant forecasting positive results for Liverpool and Tottenham.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Before last weekend, Joe from The Amazons was bang on with two scorelines and predicted the outcome of three other matches, while TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs achieved no correct scores but six predicted results.
This week Taka & Grant from Feeder are taking on TEAMtalk’s Rob Conlon.
Feeder’s new album ‘All Bright Electric’ is out October 7. Click here to visit the band’s website.
Premier League matchday six
Man Utd v Leicester
Feeder 2-2
TT 1-1
Bournemouth v Everton
Feeder 1-2
TT 1-2
Liverpool v Hull
Feeder 3-1
TT 2-0
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Feeder 0-2
TT 1-3
Stoke v West Brom
Feeder 2-1
TT 1-0
Sunderland v Palace
Feeder 1-1
TT 1-1
Swansea v Man City
Feeder 1-4
TT 1-3
Arsenal v Chelsea
Feeder 1-1
TT 1-2
West Ham v Southampton
Feeder 0-0
TT 2-2
Burnley v Watford
Feeder 1-2
TT 0-2
Will United fail to win again in the league? What will the outcome be of the London derby at the Emirates? Use the story comment facility or have Your Say.