PL predictions: Feeder forecast joy for Spurs and Liverpool

Ian Watson

Taka & Grant: Predict positive results for Spurs and Reds

Feeder are the next band to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with Taka and Grant forecasting positive results for Liverpool and Tottenham.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week.

Before last weekendJoe from The Amazons was bang on with two scorelines and predicted the outcome of three other matches, while TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs achieved no correct scores but six predicted results.

This week Taka & Grant from Feeder are taking on TEAMtalk’s Rob Conlon.
Premier League matchday six

Man Utd v Leicester
Feeder 2-2
TT 1-1
Bournemouth v Everton 
Feeder 1-2
TT 1-2
Liverpool v Hull 
Feeder 3-1
TT 2-0
Middlesbrough v Tottenham 
Feeder 0-2
TT 1-3
Stoke v West Brom 
Feeder 2-1
TT 1-0
Sunderland v Palace 
Feeder 1-1
TT 1-1
Swansea v Man City 
Feeder 1-4
TT 1-3
Arsenal v Chelsea 
Feeder 1-1
TT 1-2

West Ham v Southampton
Feeder 0-0
TT 2-2

Burnley v Watford
Feeder 1-2
TT 0-2

Will United fail to win again in the league? What will the outcome be of the London derby at the Emirates?
