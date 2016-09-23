PL predictions: Feeder forecast joy for Spurs and Liverpool

Feeder are the next band to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with Taka and Grant forecasting positive results for Liverpool and Tottenham.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before last weekend, Joe from The Amazons was bang on with two scorelines and predicted the outcome of three other matches, while TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs achieved no correct scores but six predicted results.

This week Taka & Grant from Feeder are taking on TEAMtalk’s Rob Conlon.

Click here to visit the band’s website. Feeder’s new album ‘All Bright Electric’ is out October 7.

Premier League matchday six

Man Utd v Leicester Feeder 2-2 TT 1-1 Bournemouth v Everton Feeder 1-2 TT 1-2 Liverpool v Hull Feeder 3-1 TT 2-0 Middlesbrough v Tottenham Feeder 0-2 TT 1-3 Stoke v West Brom Feeder 2-1 TT 1-0 Sunderland v Palace Feeder 1-1 TT 1-1 Swansea v Man City Feeder 1-4 TT 1-3 Arsenal v Chelsea Feeder 1-1 TT 1-2 West Ham v Southampton

Feeder 0-0

TT 2-2 Burnley v Watford Feeder 1-2 TT 0-2