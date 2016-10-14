PL predictions: Liverpool backed to triumph over Man Utd

Oliver from Beach Baby is the latest musician to take on TEAMtalk in our Premier League predictions, with Man Utd forecasted to fall at Liverpool.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Before last weekend, Sam from Cortes predicted six correct results, as did TEAMtalk, but Sam also correctly forecasted that Chelsea would beat Hull 2-0 and that Sunderland and West Brom would draw 1-1.

Arsenal fan Oliver Pash from Beach Baby is this week’s challenger. Matt Briggs is representing TEAMtalk.

Watch the video for new single, ‘Limousine’…

PREMIER LEAGUE: Matchday 8

Chelsea v Leicester

Oliver: 2-1

TT: 1-1

Arsenal v Swansea

Oliver: 3-1

TT: 2-0

Bournemouth v Hull

Oliver: 2-2

TT: 1-0

Man City v Everton

Oliver: 2-1

TT: 2-0

Stoke v Sunderland

Oliver: 1-0

TT: 0-0

West Brom v Tottenham

Oliver: 0-2

TT: 0-1

Palace v West Ham

Oliver: 0-1

TT: 3-1

Middlesbrough v Watford

Oliver: 2-1

TT: 2-2

Southampton v Burnley

Oliver: 2-1

TT: 2-0

Liverpool v Man Utd

Oliver: 3-2

TT: 2-1

Five from Beach Baby’s Oliver Pash:

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I tell you why – my mother is French and when I was growing up I really liked all the French football players who played in England, and Arsenal had a big French contingent to the squad. My favourite memory is winning the league at Spurs.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Bergkamp, Henry, Pires, Adams and Van Persie.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for this season?

Best squad we’ve had for a long time – I think we’ll challenge for the league.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Southampton, because they’re close to where I grew up.

What’s going on with the band at the moment? We’ve just released our first album ‘No Mind No Money’ and we’re on tour in the UK and loving life.