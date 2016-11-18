PL Predictions: Man Utd v Arsenal thoughts; City & Liverpool backed

Jay from Lake Komo forecasts his beloved Man Utd to turn over Arsenal this weekend before revealing a family connection with another Premier League club.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

During the last round of fixtures, neither The Rifles nor TEAMtalk’s James Marshment could predict any correct scorelines, while the band guessed three correct outcomes compared to Marshy’s two.

Hoping to fare better this weekend is Jay from Columbia Records’ new signings Lake Komo, who will be taking on TEAMtalk’s Ian Watson.

Lake Komo have unveiled the official video for their brand new single, ‘Weight of Fear and Doubt’

Premier League matchday 12:

Man Utd v Arsenal

Jay: 2-1

TT: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Jay: 1-3 TT: 0-3

Everton v Swansea

Jay: 2-0 TT: 3-1

Southampton v Liverpool

Jay: 1-3 TT: 0-2

Stoke v Bournemouth

Jay: 1-1 TT: 1-2

Sunderland v Hull

Jay: 1-2 TT: 2-1

Watford v Leicester

Jay: 2-1 TT: 0-2

Tottenham v West Ham

Jay: 2-0 TT: 3-1

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Jay: 1-1 TT: 0-2

West Brom v Burnley

Jay: 2-1 TT: 1-1

Five from Jay of Lake Komo

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

All of my Dad’s family are ardent Man Utd fans so when I got into football after watching England at France ’98 it was an easy decision to make. I remember the Champions League final at the Nou Camp like it was yesterday, it was such a miserable match to watch bar the fireworks in the last two minutes but it was worth the wait!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Since I’ve been following United my favourite player has always been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with David Beckham and Paul Scholes taking the second and third spots.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

I’m a huge Mourinho fan and I think he’s slowly changing the whole club’s mentality that’s obviously waned since Fergie’s departure. I think we’ll compete for the title this year and probably lose out around April/May time but we’ll be back next year as a much more serious contender.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

My Grandad had trails for Everton and is a huge fan so I would go with them.

What’s going on for Lake Komo at the moment?

We’ve just wrapped up our first proper UK tour and now we’re hibernating for the winter writing and recording to finish off our album!