Player has mutual interest as Liverpool, Man Utd eye future €120m deal

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in the idea of signing Philippe Coutinho but a deal seems unlikely this summer, a report claims.

Coutinho quit the Reds in January 2018 to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £142m, but the Brazil international has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp.

As a result, he has been linked with numerous transfers this summer with United and PSG seemingly among his suitors.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was recently forced to rule out a return to Liverpool for the playmaker, despite recent reports that Barca are willing to sell Coutinho as part of a cull as they look to raise over €150million.

A move for Neymar appears to be on their agenda this summer, and it has been claimed by Sport on Tuesday that the winger’s asking price is now just €180m.

Mundo Deportivo have offered an update on Coutinho’s future by suggesting that while his sale is unlikely this summer, Liverpool and bitter rivals United are interested in a €120m (£110m) deal.

No formal offer has yet arrived for the former Inter Milan man, though the player’s preference is to return to the Premier League rather than sign for PSG.

Spurs have also recently been linked with Coutinho as Mauricio Pochettino worked with him at Espanyol.

