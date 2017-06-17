Player offered in return as Arsenal ‘submit insane Mbappe bid’

Arsenal are to ‘double their efforts’ to land Kylian Mbappe after reportedly offering £100million and Olivier Giroud to Monaco.

The Gunners have already seen an informal offer of £87million bid rejected by Monaco for the teenager, who is being courted by some of Europe’s biggest sides this summer.

And although the Gunners have played down their interest in the 18-year-old, the London Evening Standard believes Arsenal will continue to pursue a deal for the player.

Furthermore, the Daily Star claims Arsenal have contacted Monaco to increase their offer to a world record £100million AND Giroud, who started just 11 Premier League games for Arsenal this season.

The report claims Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes he still has a chance to sign Mbappe due to his relationship with the player and despite the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid still remain favourites to land Mbappe, with a report earlier in the week suggesting they were prepared to sign the player now, but allow him to spend the 2017/18 back on loan with Monaco.

PSG are also reported to be heavily keen to sign him after their boss Unai Emery declared they were ‘genuine contenders’ this week.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

However, if reports are accurate of the Arsenal bid, the Gunners cannot be written off entirely in their pursuit of the player, who scored 26 goals in 43 games to help Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has vowed to spend some time discussing his next move with his family after his breakthrough season.

“We’re going to go away with the family and we’ll think about what’s going to happen,” he said after France’s 3-2 win over England on Tuesday.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I’m under contract with a club, I’m not free. We’ll see what’s happening.”