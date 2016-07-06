Player ratings: Bale a rare bright spark as Wales come undone

We rate and slate the Wales players as their fantastic Euro 2016 adventure came to an end with a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Portugal.

WAYNE HENNESSEY – Little chance with the two Portugal goals, while his handling was not as steady and got away with spilling a Nani shot. 5/10

CHRIS GUNTER – Offered attacking width in first half but was pinned back more in the second as Ronaldo delved into his box of tricks. 6

JAMES CHESTER – Enjoyed an excellent tournament and impressed again, but beaten by Ronaldo for first goal in game’s decisive moment. 6

ASHLEY WILLIAMS – Has improved as the competition has gone on and was steady in defence until pulled out of position late on. 6

JAMES COLLINS – Tough first start of the tournament facing Ronaldo, lucky not to concede first-half penalty and played Nani onside for second goal. 6

NEIL TAYLOR – Covered a lot of ground down the left flank but made little attacking headway as Portugal pushed Wales back. 6

JOE ALLEN – Early booking left the midfield screener walking a tightrope, but did an effective job and looked comfortable in possession until goals changed course of the game. 6.5

JOE LEDLEY – Nothing flash in midfield and closed down the angles well to stop Portugal’s attacks before being sacrificed with Wales 2-0 down. 6

ANDY KING – Replaced the suspended Ramsey and showed a willingness to get into scoring positions, but impact diluted after break. 5

GARETH BALE – Offered Wales first-half hope with tremendous run and had a late flourish as well, but was left with too much to do as he lost his battle with Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo. 7.5

HAL ROBSON-KANU – Mobility and strength caused Portugal problems in the first half but was withdrawn as exertions took their toll. 5.5

Substitutes

SAM VOKES (on for Ledley, 58mins): Sent on as Wales went for broke and caused a few moments of alarm in the Portugal defence. 6

SIMON CHURCH (on for Robson-Kanu, 63 mins): Few opportunities to impress at the Euros and struggled to get into the game. 5

JONATHAN WILLIAMS (on for Collins, 66mins): Change of formation gave him his chance to show off quick feet but made little impact. 6