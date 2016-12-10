Player ratings: Deadly duo return; Stones shambolic

Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy were back to their old selves as John Stones epitomised Manchester City’s abject performance.

LEICESTER CITY

RON-ROBERT ZIELER: Unable to prevent Aleksandar Kolarov’s free-kick from going in, but a pretty quiet even otherwise 6

DANNY SIMPSON: Was the weaker member of the Leicester back-line but did just enough to help keep Man City at bay 6

WES MORGAN: The only player to start in both midweek against Porto and today against Man City and did not miss a beat 7

ROBERT HUTH: A real commanding presence at the back for the Foxes, something that their opponents are in desperate need of 7

CHRISTIAN FUCHS: Rock-solid at the back and prevented Man City a quick way back into the game with a vital block shortly after the restart 7

ANDY KING: Took his goal well and a calming influence alongside Daniel Amartey in midfield 7

DANIEL AMARTEY: Arguably his best performance in a Leicester shirt and exactly the type of performance needed if the Foxes are finally going to be able to get over the loss of N’Golo Kante 8

MARC ALBRIGHTON: Fantastic work-rate throughout and offered good protection to his full-back. Supplied decent service into the area, too 7

RIYAD MAHREZ: Has been quiet for a vast majority of this season but was back to his brilliant best here. Exquisite touch to set-up Jamie Vardy for his second 9

ISLAM SLIMANI: Playing as the deeper striker, he linked up excellently with Jamie Vardy. Should have buried his header before the end of the first half 7

JAMIE VARDY: Finally looked like the deadly striker of last season with an instinctive hat-trick, ending a run of 16 games without a goal 9

Substitutes:

SHINJI OKAZAKI (replaced Slimani 76′) Made a nuisance of himself chasing down Man City’s ‘defence’ 6

DEMARAI GRAY (replaced Vardy 87′) Provided nothing more than some fresh legs 5

MATTY JAMES (replaced Mahrez 90+1′) Brought on to run the clock down 5

MANCHESTER CITY

CLAUDIO BRAVO: Continuing to make Pep Guardiola look very silly for ditching Joe Hart. Should have done better with the second goal in particular 4

BACARY SAGNA: Run ragged and you could tell he is not comfortable playing in the centre-back role 4

JOHN STONES: Does not possess the strong presence needed to play in the middle of the back three. He injects panic, not confidence 4

ALEKSANDAR KOLAROV: Do not let the goal and assist fool you: It’s difficult to even label Kolarov as a defender, never mind a centre-back. Has a distinct lack of positional awareness and slow to react to danger 4

PABLO ZABALETA: Ineffective as a centre midfielder and slightly better at right-back as Guardiola continued to faff around with his starting eleven 5

FERNANDO: Unable to keep Islam Slimani quiet and, as a result, failed to protect his only vulnerable defence 5

ILKAY GUNDOGAN: Really should have hit the target with a chance inside the area. That poor shot topped off a very poor display in midfield 5

JESUS NAVAS: The usual story: runs with the ball before failing to deliver a decent end product 5

DAVID SILVA: You know it is not Manchester City’s day when even Silva’s radar is on the blink 5

KEVIN DE BRUYNE: A few half-chances but had to initially endure playing as some weird, hybrid wing-back 5

KELECHI IHEANACHO: Needs to work on the timing of his runs and his poor touch saw a few Manchester City attacks break down 5

Substitutes:

YAYA TOURE (replaced Iheanacho 57′) Made little difference, both as a striker and a central midfielder 5

RAHEEM STERLING (replaced Navas 57′) Same goes for Sterling on the left wing, offered very little 5

NOLITO (replaced Gundogan 67′) Took his goal well and arguably should have had a second late on 6