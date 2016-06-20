Player ratings: England’s Dier need; Jack off the pace

TEAMtalk assesses the individual performances as England dominated Slovakia but failed to make their superiority pay.

Joe Hart: A quiet night but the England goalkeeper will be glad of a solid performance after his error versus Wales. Only stretched when forced into one fairly routine save from Vladimir Weiss in the second half. 6

Ryan Bertrand: More cautious than Clyne on the right and perhaps lucky to make it to the second half without being booked. 6

Nathaniel Clyne: Rampaged down the right with Weiss reluctant to track him but the Liverpool full-back lacked the final ball. Could have won a penalty when he burst into the Slovakia box in the second half but managed to get away a shot that was saved. 7

Gary Cahill: The stand-in skipper was barely tested defensively but coped with everything thrown his way. 6

Chris Smalling: Centre-back was fortunate to get away with one sloppy moment in the second half when he attempted to chest the ball back to Hart. Rarely tested otherwise. 6

Eric Dier: Quickly becoming England’s most valuable player. Breaks up play and denied Marek Hamsik the space to create. Knits play together and consistently looks forward. Delivered one of the passes of the match to drop the ball in behind for Sturridge, who failed to connect on the volley. 8

Jack Wilshere: Looked like a midfielder who has barely played all season, which is understandable, but the European Championships aren’t the right environment for any player to be searching for their rhythm. The Arsenal star didn’t hide and constantly demanded the ball but too often gave it away. Subbed before the hour mark. 5

Jordan Henderson: One of England’s better players in the first half and picked out a delightful pass to put Vardy in behind. Faded badly in the second half. 7

Adam Lallana: Worked tirelessly once more and went close to scoring his first international goal when his right-footed effort was blocked by the Slovakia keeper in the first half. Did enough to retain his place. 6

Daniel Sturridge: Looked miserable to be taken off but the Liverpool striker can have few complaints. Handed a start after his winner against Wales, Sturridge started on the right and struggled to get in possession in dangerous areas. Likes plenty of touches but didn’t pull the Slovakia defence out of shape and wasted the best chance of the second half. 5

Jamie Vardy: Slovakia defended deep, especially throughout the second half, therefore denying Vardy any space to run in behind. Escaped once in the first half but fired his left-footed shot straight at the keeper. 6

Substitutes:

Wayne Rooney (for Wilshere, 56): Replaced the ineffective Wilshere but failed to offer much more. Played in a more advanced role than the opening two games but failed to crack the Slovakia defence. 6



Dele Alli (for Lallana, 60): Almost scored with his first touch as he came in off the left flank and added some drive to the attack but failed to find the killer touch. 6

Harry Kane (for Sturridge, 76): Given 14 minutes to make an impact but smothered by the Slovakia rearguard. 6

Ian Watson