Player Ratings: Midfield duo star in famous Man City win

Manchester City produced a performance of the ages to beat Barcelona, with Michael Graham picking out two star men from the midfield.

Willy Caballero – 6

Had little to do but whatever Barcelona gave him a chance to stop he pretty much did.

Pablo Zabaleta – 6

It sounds strange to say it after a game against Barcelona, but City’s defensive strength came from the pressing of the forward players. Zabaleta played his part, but the protection affording him and his defensive colleagues was exceptional.

Nicolas Otamendi – 6

Offered some much-needed experience and seniority to the heart of City’s defence.

John Stones – 6

Certainly played his part and will be a far better player for experiences such as these.

Aleksandar Kolarov – 6

Very dependable stuff from the Serbian.

Fernandinho – 7

Loads of energy and dynamism before withdrawal on the hour mark.

Raheem Sterling – 8

Desperately unlucky not to win an early penalty and missed a glorious chance after the break, but generally a real thorn in Barcelona’s side.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9

Had that brilliant knack of arriving in exactly the right place at exactly the right time to make his matchwinning contribution.

David Silva – 8

Pressed like a man possessed and aligned it beautifully with his trademark finesse.

Kevin De Bruyne – 9

Generally at the heart of everything good about Man City’s play, and scored the crucial second goal with a touch of brilliance.

Sergio Aguero – 8

No goal for the Argentinian but was certainly integral in City’s performance.

Fernando (Substitute) – 7

Standard Fernando stuff with plenty of hustle.

Jesus Navas (Substitute) – 7

Involved in the third goal, and Pep Guardiola deserves plenty of credit for his clever introduction.

Nolito (Substitute) – 6

Token late substitution and no real impact.