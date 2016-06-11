Player ratings: No weak links as Bale drives Wales

Wales’ goalscorers impressed, but their victory was the result of a solid all-round performance from Chris Coleman’s men.

DANNY WARD: Liverpool reserve stopper was handed a first international start following back spasm for Wayne Hennessey. Couple of nervy saves, but could do little about equaliser. 7/10

JAMES CHESTER: West Brom defender was quick to bring ball out at the back and set Wales off on another attack. 7

ASHLEY WILLIAMS: Solid display by the Wales captain, who was composed on the ball and strong in the air. 7

BEN DAVIES: Tottenham player made a brilliant early goal-line clearance from Marek Hamsik. 8

CHRIS GUNTER: Reading full-back had plenty of joy down the right flank, but also covered well in own half. 7

NEIL TAYLOR: Swansea man helped stretch Slovakia and offered an outlet on the overlap. 7

JOE ALLEN: Liverpool playmaker won the battle for possession with likes of Marek Hamsik and was key in the transition. 7

DAVE EDWARDS: Wolves midfielder was brought back into the starting XI and played on despite a gash to his knee during second half. 7

JONATHAN WILLIAMS: Crystal Palace man should have been given a penalty when bundled over by Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel in the first half. 7

AARON RAMSEY: Sporting his new blond hair-style, the Arsenal midfielder sat behind Bale in attack. Headed a good late chance over, but helped set up winner. 7

GARETH BALE: Real Madrid star crashed home an early 30-yard free-kick to settle Welsh nerves and was dangerous throughout. 8

SUBSTITUTES

JOE LEDLEY (for Edwards, 68): Palace midfielder returned to action following a broken leg and had a solid run out for last 20 minutes. 7

HAL ROBSON-KANU (for Williams, 70): Reading forward offered a fresh injection into Wales’ attacking options and was on hand to scuff in the winner late on. 8

JAZZ RICHARDS (for Ramsey, 88): Fulham man helped see through the final few minutes as Wales closed out victory. 6

