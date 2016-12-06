Player Ratings: Perez and Sanchez star in Arsenal romp
Arsenal were in dominant mood in Switzerland as they breezed past Basel, with attackers understandably catching Michael Graham’s eye.
David Ospina – 6
Very rarely tested but was a safe custodian of the net when he was.
Rob Holding – 7
Youngster was drafted in at right back and didn’t let anyone down. Mistake on Doumbia’s consolation but we won’t hold that against him.
Kieran Gibbs – 8
Contributed at both ends of the pitch. A welcome return to form for the England man.
Gabriel Paulista – 7
Competitive, uncompromising, bit unorthodox – all the things we’ve come to expect from Gabriel.
Laurent Koscielny – 7
Strolled through the game with effortless authority.
Aaron Ramsey – 8
Was clear that he was happy to have been restored to his favoured central position and he gave a hugely assured display.
Granit Xhaka – 8
Up against his brother in midfield and, save for a couple of sloppy moments, put his stamp on the game from midfield.
Lucas Perez – 10
It sounds almost stupid to say ‘he scored a hat-trick’ but did very little else, but that’s what he did! Still, what more can you ask?
Mesut Ozil – 7
Oddly quiet for the most part given Arsenal’s total dominance. Neat and tidy, but lacked a little sparkle. Maybe expectations are too high for the German.
Alex Iwobi – 8
Scored his goal and looked exciting on the ball. Nigerian maturing into a very consistent performer for the Gunners.
Alexis Sanchez – 8
Will wonder how he didn’t score, especially with a wonderful second-half free kick that rattled the crossbar, but always pivotal to everything good Arsenal were doing.
Mohamed Elneny (Substitute) – 6
Nice moment for him to return to his former club, but the game was over well before he came on.
Olivier Giroud (Substitute) – 6
Nearly got on the end of a couple of decent moves but generally not really involved.
Theo Walcott (Substitute) – 6
Didn’t really do much in truth, but then again he didn’t need to.