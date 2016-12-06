Player Ratings: Perez and Sanchez star in Arsenal romp

Arsenal were in dominant mood in Switzerland as they breezed past Basel, with attackers understandably catching Michael Graham’s eye.

David Ospina – 6

Very rarely tested but was a safe custodian of the net when he was.

Rob Holding – 7

Youngster was drafted in at right back and didn’t let anyone down. Mistake on Doumbia’s consolation but we won’t hold that against him.

Kieran Gibbs – 8

Contributed at both ends of the pitch. A welcome return to form for the England man.

Gabriel Paulista – 7

Competitive, uncompromising, bit unorthodox – all the things we’ve come to expect from Gabriel.

Laurent Koscielny – 7

Strolled through the game with effortless authority.

Aaron Ramsey – 8

Was clear that he was happy to have been restored to his favoured central position and he gave a hugely assured display.

Granit Xhaka – 8

Up against his brother in midfield and, save for a couple of sloppy moments, put his stamp on the game from midfield.

Lucas Perez – 10

It sounds almost stupid to say ‘he scored a hat-trick’ but did very little else, but that’s what he did! Still, what more can you ask?

Mesut Ozil – 7

Oddly quiet for the most part given Arsenal’s total dominance. Neat and tidy, but lacked a little sparkle. Maybe expectations are too high for the German.

Alex Iwobi – 8

Scored his goal and looked exciting on the ball. Nigerian maturing into a very consistent performer for the Gunners.

Alexis Sanchez – 8

Will wonder how he didn’t score, especially with a wonderful second-half free kick that rattled the crossbar, but always pivotal to everything good Arsenal were doing.

Mohamed Elneny (Substitute) – 6

Nice moment for him to return to his former club, but the game was over well before he came on.

Olivier Giroud (Substitute) – 6

Nearly got on the end of a couple of decent moves but generally not really involved.

Theo Walcott (Substitute) – 6

Didn’t really do much in truth, but then again he didn’t need to.