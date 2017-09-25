Player ratings: Surprise name shines for Arsenal; two WBA men stand out

We rate and slate the players as Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win over West Brom at Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

ARSENAL (3-4-2-1)

Petr Cech: Made a fine save to deny Jay Rodriguez early on which set the tone for a busy evening. Never flapped however and can be pleased with a clean sheet. 7.5

Shkodran Mustafi: Was very fortunate not to concede a penalty early doors and was often left exposed in the first half. Got better however as Arsenal took the game to West Brom 6

Laurent Koscielny: Another who looked uncomfortable at times in a three-man defence during the first half, but like Mustafi, got better as the game progressed. 6.5

Nacho Monreal: Tremendous clearance off the line and was often in the right place at the right with some timely tackles. The best player in Arsenal’s back three by some distance. 8

Hector Bellerin: Grew into the game as the match progressed and worked some nice patterns of play. Offered a lot, thanks to a few decent crosses. 7

Granit Xhaka: Kept the ball moving and saw lots of possession. While improved from last season, you still find yourself wanting a little more from him. 7

Mohamed Elneny: Covered some ground and did his best to join in with the attack. Still only looks average and you can’t tell us Jack Wilshere would do any worse in his position?! 6.5

Sead Kolasinac: Whipped in a few decent crosses and made some driving runs. Gives Arsenal’s midfield natural balance down the left. 7.5

Aaron Ramsey: Worked hard and was always looking to get in between that space between midfield and defence. Won the penalty for Lacazette’s second. 7

Alexis Sanchez: Not at his absolute best, but was always a threat and his expert free-kick created the opener. Was occasionally guilty of running down the odd blind alley, but tricky feet created openings on other occasions. 7

Alexandre Lacazette: Poacher’s finish for the opener and always looked lively around the box. Stretched West Brom’s defence and took his penalty with confidence. Continues to look a good investment. 8 – Man of the Match

Subs

Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette, 82): 6

Mesut Ozil (on for Sanchez, 83): 6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (on for Ramsey, 90+3): n/a

WEST BROM (3-4-2-1)

Ben Foster: Did little wrong and was powerless to prevent Lacazette’s opener after getting a hand to Sanchez’s free-kick. Hard to criticise as he didn’t put a foot wrong. 6.5

Ahmed Hegazi: Did OK on a difficult evening, and can take no fault from Albion’s defeat. 6.5

Jonny Evans: A cool and calm presence at the back and never flapped when under pressure. Looked a class above at times. 7.5

Craig Dawson: Had his work cut out marshalling Lacazette and Sanchez, but stuck at the task and was fairly solid. Arguably fortunate to escape a second yellow. 6.5

Allan Nyom: Had a tough game against Kolasinac and conceded a penalty with a shove masquerade as a shoulder barge. 6

Jake Livermore: Had a good game and broke up plenty of Arsenal attacks with some timely interceptions. He’ll rarely grab headlines, but he’s actually a very good footballer. 7

Gareth Barry: Rarely wasted possession and kept the play ticking over. The definition of the footballing water carrier who deserves extra praise on the night he set the Premier League appearances record. 7

Kieran Gibbs: Made a good block to deny Lacazette second half and worked hard throughout. Otherwise did little to show Arsenal were wrong to cash in on him. 6.5

Grzegorz Krychowiak: Looked inventive going forwards and generally showed his quality despite a picking up a caution for a cynical kick on Elneney’s ankle. 7

Jay Rodriguez: The best player on the pitch in the opening 45 and could have had a hat-trick on another day. Faded as Arsenal took control second half, however. 7.5

Hal Robson-Kanu: Worked hard as the lone frontman and held up possession where he could. No opportunities to test Cech, however. 6

Subs:

James Morrison (on for Livermore, 63): 6

Salomon Rondon (on for Robson-Kanu, 64): 6.5

Matt Philipps (on for Nyom, 74): 6