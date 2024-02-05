Kylian Mbappe: Four superstars who may have to leave Real Madrid if blockbuster free transfer goes through

The idea of signing Kylian Mbappe is all the rage at Real Madrid again as the France international approaches the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

As things stand, Mbappe will be available on a free transfer in the summer, which has put Real Madrid on alert again after they thought they were going to sign him on similar terms two years ago.

This time, there is fresh confidence that they will get their man, just in time for what could be his prime years – not that he’s been going under the radar – at the age of 25.

Reports have even suggested that Real Madrid could reward Mbappe with a tempting €100m signing-on fee.

But with that in mind, they may have to make some sacrifices elsewhere to keep their finances in line.

On that topic, we have taken a look at four world-class players already at Real Madrid who might have to make way for their potential new Galactico.

Of course, we don’t expect all of them to go at once, but these could be the candidates to clear space for Mbappe and what would almost certainly be astronomical wages.

Vinicius Junior

First of all, there is the player who shares Mbappe’s preferred position on the pitch: left-winger Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid spotted his potential at an early age and invested €46m to sign him from Flamengo when he turned 18, which was a confident commitment that now looks to have been justified.

Vinicius has since scored 70 goals for Real Madrid, elevating himself to superstar status. He finished sixth in the voting for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

But the topic of whether or not he would be compatible with Mbappe – either tactically or within financial frames – will be weighing on the minds of Real Madrid board members.

In January, Sport suggested that Florentino Perez could discard Vinicius after focusing on bringing Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

The move would also enable Mbappe to take his preferred no.7 shirt, which is currently occupied in the Spanish capital by Vinicius.

However, Vinicius remains under contract in Madrid until 2027.

Rodrygo

The other Real Madrid player in a similar boat would be Rodrygo, another talent brought in from Brazil for the forward line.

It seems unlikely the club would ditch Vinicius and Rodrygo at the same time, as that would require their attack to undergo a complete transformation for the Mbappe era – and that would be far beyond the realms of necessity.

But could Rodrygo be the casualty instead of his compatriot?

Back in the summer, there was talk from Nacional that Rodrygo would ask to leave Real Madrid if Mbappe joined, even though they are close friends.

On Mbappe’s potential arrival, Rodrygo told AS in November: “I don’t know. You have to ask the coach or the president that. Sure. Not just Mbappe. He is a cracker and we want to play with the best.”

Regardless, Rodrygo – under contract until 2028 – has had some dissatisfaction about the role he is playing tactically for Real Madrid this season, so it remains to be seen how the potential insertion of Mbappe into their attack would improve things or not.

Of course, Los Merengues could end up with an attacking trident of Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo if they can make it work, which would be frightening for the rest of LaLiga and Europe.

Luka Modric

While Vinicius and Rodrygo might be the players wondering about the tactical aspects of Mbappe’s potential arrival at Real Madrid, players in other positions might have concerns about other aspects.

As stated, Mbappe will be in line for a huge salary, which might limit how much Real Madrid can continue paying some of their existing higher earners.

For example, will it be sustainable for them to retain Luka Modric on his current salary at the age of 38?

The Croatia international remains one of the most gifted midfielders on the planet, but his contract expires at the end of the season and his employers will have to make a rational decision.

Modric has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia by AS, where he might be able to earn a wage closer to what he currently gets than if Real Madrid were to renew his deal on different terms.

Toni Kroos

Likewise, fellow midfielder Toni Kroos earns more than any other Real Madrid player, but his contract is only valid until the end of the season.

The sensible thing might be to move on from the 34-year-old, especially keeping in mind the array of younger midfield talent at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal.

Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga as a potential midfield of the future, and all have enough experience under their belt to justify their key roles.

After an impressive spell in Spain, it could mean time will be up for Kroos.

Some have even wondered if this is the last season of his career altogether, as retirement may be an option for the former World Cup winner.

